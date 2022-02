Jones produced 18 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 126-112 win over the G League Celtics.

Jones was one of six players to score double-digit points, scoring 18 on an efficient 71.4 percent. The guard is averaging 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 27.0 minutes through 10 games.