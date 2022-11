Jones logged five points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-105 loss to Wisconsin.

Jones had plenty of shot volume during Thursday's matchup, but he shot just 9.1 percent from the floor for a second consecutive game. He's now converted just 23.8 percent of his field-goal attempts over the last five games.