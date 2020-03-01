ShawnDre' Jones: Leads team in scoring
Jones registered 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League loss to the Legends.
Jones hit a season-high three attempts from beyond the arc to mark a new season-high 21 points. The 25-year-old typically factors in as a distributer instead of a scorer, but his shots were falling Saturday. On the season, Jones is averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 20.2 minutes per game.
