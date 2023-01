Jones tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two steals and a rebound in 16 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to Lakeland.

Although Jones came off the bench once again Monday, he scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive game and was productive in several areas. He's averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 assists in 20.4 minutes per game to begin the regular season.