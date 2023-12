Jones posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 111-100 win over the Charge.

Jones put together a respectable performance in limited action during his season debut, however, it will likely be difficult for him to carve out a substantial role, especially while the two-way players are still with the team. The 29-year-old pro will serve as a depth piece at the guard spots.