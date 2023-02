Jones posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 win over Greensboro.

Jones has had a relatively minimal role off the bench this season, but he had a season-best performance Wednesday while coming within an assist of a double-double. He's now averaging 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game this year.