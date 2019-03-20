Shawndre' Jones: Plays 22 minutes in return
Jones (hand) played 22 minutes in the Tuesday loss to the Wolves. The guard finished the contest with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Jones has played in 14 contests (17 total) with Northern Arizona this season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 14.2 minutes per game, mainly as a rotational piece when Jawun Evans was with the NBA version of the Suns.
