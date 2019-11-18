ShawnDre' Jones: Posts 12 dimes

Jones scored 14 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes against the Vipers on Sunday in G League play.

Jones found the open man early and often Sunday, creating plenty of scoring opportunities for his teammates. Through the first three games of the season, the Richmond product is averaging 10.7 points on 38 percent shooting to go along with 2.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals.