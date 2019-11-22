ShawnDre' Jones: Posts another double-double

Jones registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's G League win over Santa Clara.

Jones was at it again Thursday, dropping double-digit dimes for the second game in a row while leading the team with a plus-22 net rating. Through four games this year, Jones is averaging 11.0 points, 8.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He has yet to register a block.