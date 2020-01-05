ShawnDre' Jones: Records 12 points
Jones tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 101-93 G League win over the Vipers.
Jones' 29 minutes were his most since Nov. 17 when he played 42. The 25-year-old makes modest contributions as a scorer, averaging 8.1 points on 40.5 percent shooting while acting as a steady distributor with 4.2 assists per game.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.