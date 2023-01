Jones logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Thursday's 132-102 loss to Maine.

Jones has had a consistent role for the Cruise off the bench early in the regular season, as he's scored in double figures in three of his first four appearances. However, after dishing out nine dimes in each of his first two outings, he's been limited to three in back-to-back matchups.