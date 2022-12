Jones logged 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to the Skyforce.

Jones was limited to just three points during Friday's loss to Sioux Falls, but he was much more productive during Saturday's rematch and scored in double figures for the second time in the last three games. He's now averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 assists in 24.2 minutes per game this year.