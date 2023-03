Jones posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to Long Island.

Jones was held under 10 points for a fourth consecutive game Tuesday, but he tied for the team lead in assists during the defeat. He's now averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per game this season.