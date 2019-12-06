ShawnDre' Jones: Season-low four points
Jones registered four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over 16 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Hustle.
Jones played passively Thursday, attempting just four shots and finding an open man once for an assist. His 16 minutes were also his lowest since the opening game of the G League season. It's unclear why he's not producing at the same pace he was to begin the season, but Northern Arizona is known to switch up its lineups and tactics at times. Another reason for such a dismal outing could be that Northern Arizona went up again an undefeated Memphis squad who rightfully dismantled the Suns for their sixth consecutive loss.
