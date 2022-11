Jones recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Charge.

Jones averaged 18.4 minutes per game over 10 appearances with the Cruise last year, and he saw a slightly larger role to begin the 2022-23 campaign Friday. Even if he maintains his bench role, he proved Friday that he can make an impact if he's relatively efficient from the floor.