Jones posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 loss to the Hustle.

Although Jones posted the second-highest scoring total of any bench player for the Cruise on Thursday, he was inefficient from the floor and also committed four turnovers. The 28-year-old has topped 20 minutes of playing time in each of his last seven appearances and has scored in double figures in four of those outings.