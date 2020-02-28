Sheldon Jeter: Double-doubles in loss

Jeter generated 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one blocked shot in Thursday's 106-103 home loss to Lakeland.

With Tacko Fall injured, Jester slid into the starting lineup and produced a double-double. The second year Red Claw stepped up nicely and received a solid boost in playing time. Jeter is averaging 15 minutes of run per game, but saw 30 minutes of floor time Thursday night. Jeter might receive more extended playing time on Saturday at home versus the Bayhawks should Fall remain sidelined.