Sheldon Jeter: Grabs 10 boards in loss
Jeter generated five points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 116-106 home loss to Westchester.
The 10 rebounds and two blocked shots were both season highs for the second year G Leaguer. Jeter's minutes have been very erratic this season. Outside of Tacko Fall, the Red Claws are fairly undersized. Maybe last night's effort on the glass can earn the 6-foot-8 Jeter some more floor time.
