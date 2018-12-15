Sheldon Jeter: Healthy, plays Friday
Jeter (knee) played six minutes in the loss Friday to the Herd, tallying zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.
Jeter has been a minor rotational piece for the Red Claws this season, and figures to reprise the role upon his return to the team.
