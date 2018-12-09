Sheldon Jeter: Misses loss due to knee injury
Jeter (knee) did not dress for Saturday's triple overtime loss to the Herd.
The 6'8" forward has played in 10 of the Red Claws first 14 games this season, averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. This was his first game missed due to the knee issue.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...