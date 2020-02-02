Sheldon Jeter: Scores 18 in win
Jeter delivered 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots in Saturday's 119-117 home win over the Swarm.
This was Jeter's second straight productive game for the Red Claws after seeing sparse playing time for much of the season. The second-year Claw provided a much needed boost to Maine squad playing the second of a back-to-back. Jeter and Celtic-assignee Carsen Edwards both hit six three-pointers each, leading to Maine shooting 44% from behind the arc in the win. Jeter's recent play seems to deserve a tad more floor time for the 6-foot-8 wing.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.