Sheldon Jeter: Scores 18 in win

Jeter delivered 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots in Saturday's 119-117 home win over the Swarm.

This was Jeter's second straight productive game for the Red Claws after seeing sparse playing time for much of the season. The second-year Claw provided a much needed boost to Maine squad playing the second of a back-to-back. Jeter and Celtic-assignee Carsen Edwards both hit six three-pointers each, leading to Maine shooting 44% from behind the arc in the win. Jeter's recent play seems to deserve a tad more floor time for the 6-foot-8 wing.