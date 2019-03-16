Sheldon Jeter: Scores 21 in win

Jeter finished Friday's win with 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Jeter is only averaging 8.1 points across 17.8 minutes per game, so it's obviously a surprise to see the forward post numbers like he did Friday. More importantly, Jeter played 26 minutes which might indicate a bit more playing time for Maine in the remaining four games.