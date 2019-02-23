Sheldon Jeter: Sets season-high in win
Jeter secured 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in the 112-109 win over the Blue Coats on Friday.
It was a surprising outing for Jeter given the forward is only averaging 7.6 points through 29 games this season. The fact Jeter was a part of the team's starting five during crunch time likely speaks to his scoring prowess Friday, and could be an omen for things to come.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...