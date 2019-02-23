Sheldon Jeter: Sets season-high in win

Jeter secured 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in the 112-109 win over the Blue Coats on Friday.

It was a surprising outing for Jeter given the forward is only averaging 7.6 points through 29 games this season. The fact Jeter was a part of the team's starting five during crunch time likely speaks to his scoring prowess Friday, and could be an omen for things to come.