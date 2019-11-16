Sheldon Jeter: Supplies five points in win

Jeter supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 103-100 home debut win over the Mad Ants.

After 41 games as a Red Claw last season, Jeter has returned to Maine to provide another season of solid wing production off the bench. Through the first two games of the season, the 6-foot-8 wing is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 boards per contest. The Red Claws stay at home Sunday for an afternoon matchup versus Raptors 905.