Mac finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-106 loss to Birmingham.

The Miami product continues to be a consistent piece off the bench for Stockton. Mac is averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while primarily being a reserve this season.