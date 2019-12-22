Play

Sheldon Mac: Bounces back with 20 points

Mac scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added 1two assists and one steal during Saturday's G League loss to Stockton.

Mac bounced back from just an eight-point effort last time out which broke a string of games with double-digit points. He played 34 minutes off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories