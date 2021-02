Mac generated 31 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 101-90 win over Lakeland.

Mac led the Charge on the scoreboard once again Wednesday and came within two rebounds of posting a double-double in the win. The 28-year-old has been a key force for Canton early in the G League season, and he should continue to see considerable run going forward.