Play

Sheldon Mac: Drops 22 in G League win

Mac accounted for 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in Wednesday's G League win over Delaware.

Mac led the bench with 28 minutes played. He has been inconsistent of late, scoring 31, 15 and three prior to bouncing back in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories