Sheldon Mac: Drops 22 in G League win
Mac accounted for 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in Wednesday's G League win over Delaware.
Mac led the bench with 28 minutes played. He has been inconsistent of late, scoring 31, 15 and three prior to bouncing back in this one.
