Sheldon Mac: Has big game off bench
Mac scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and corraled nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals during Wednesday's G-League win over Erie.
Mac didn't get the start but ended the night as Canton's second-leading scorer for the game. The Miami product is currently averaging 7.8 points and 18 minutes per game over five contests this season.
