Mac recorded 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-104 win over South Bay.

The veteran point guard shined as a reserve as his 26-points matched a team-high. In his first 10 games with Stockton, Mac is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the team.