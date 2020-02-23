Sheldon Mac: Leads G League bench with 23 points
Mac scored 23 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes of Friday's G League win over Delaware.
Mac has strung together three-straight games with at least 17 points. The Miami product has scored 15.5 points per game this season across 36 contests with Canton.
