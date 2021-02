Mac logged 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Monday's 100-91 loss to Westchester.

Mac shot just under 50 percent during Monday's contest, but he was still the top scorer for the Charge during the loss. He's been in the starting lineup for five of the first eight games of the season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 28.9 minutes per matchup.