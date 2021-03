Mac recorded 13 points (5=15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Mad Ants.

Mac started for the Charge in Thursday's contest, and he was one of three starters to score at least 10 points in the victory. He's now averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game this season.