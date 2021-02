Mac tallied 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 130-114 G League win over the Swarm.

Mac led the bench with 30 minutes played and ended up leading the team in field-goal percentage as well as total field goals. Through two games, the 28-year-old is averaging 15.5 points per game, just 0.1 less than his average in 41 G League games last season.