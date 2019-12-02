Sheldon Mac: Pours in 28 in win
Mac scored 28 points (9-11 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and totaled eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal during Saturday's G League win over College Park.
That's back-to-back efforts of more than 20 points for Mac, who has been functioning as Canton's sixth man lately. He outscored his nearest teammate by nine in this one.
