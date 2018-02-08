Sheldon Mac: Released by Hawks
Mac (Achilles) will be waived by the Hawks, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Mac was dealt from Washington to Atlanta in the final minutes prior to the trade deadline, but he won't actually be joining the Hawks. He's already been waived and will now simply continue to go through the rehabilitation process. He's expected to need at least another two months of additional recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon, so he'll be a non-factor in fantasy leagues for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. Mac could have to wait until training camp next season to try and latch on with a new team.
