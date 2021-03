Mac compiled 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 23 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Ignite.

Mac came off the bench in Saturday's matchup, but he was relatively efficient from the floor and tied for a team-high 21 points. He's started seven of the first 11 games this year and is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 28.1 minutes per contest.