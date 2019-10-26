Sheldon Mac: Selected eighth in G League Draft
South Bay took Mac with the eighth pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
Mac had a brief stint of NBA action with the Wizards back in 2016-17 and was on an NBA roster as recently as February of 2018. He will now continue his professional career in the league's minor ranks.
