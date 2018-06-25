Shelvin Mack: Let go by Magic

Mack was waived by the Magic on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mack was given a two-year, $12 million contract by the Magic last offseason, though only $7 million was guaranteed. That allows the Magic to waive him and take on only $1 million towards their cap during the upcoming campaign, while also opening up a roster spot. Mack fell behind D.J. Augustin and operated in a reserve capacity in 2017-18, posting averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 19.8 minutes. He'll likely have to settle for a similar role elsewhere in the league following Monday's release.