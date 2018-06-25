Shelvin Mack: Let go by Magic
Mack was waived by the Magic on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mack was given a two-year, $12 million contract by the Magic last offseason, though only $7 million was guaranteed. That allows the Magic to waive him and take on only $1 million towards their cap during the upcoming campaign, while also opening up a roster spot. Mack fell behind D.J. Augustin and operated in a reserve capacity in 2017-18, posting averages of 6.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 19.8 minutes. He'll likely have to settle for a similar role elsewhere in the league following Monday's release.
More News
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Fine season off bench•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out 11 assists in loss•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Dishes out six assists versus Nets•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Leads bench with 12 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Provides team-high 17 points•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....