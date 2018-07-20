Shelvin Mack: Working toward deal with Grizzlies
Mack and the Grizzlies are progressing toward a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Nothing is set in stone at this point, but in all likelihood Mack will head north to Memphis after spending 2017-18 in Orlando. The 28-year-old averaged nearly 20 minutes per game in a lackluster Magic backcourt, and he shot 34.5 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game. In Memphis, Mack would likely slide into the No. 2 point guard role behind Mike Conley, but he'd face some competition from young players like Jevon Carter, Kobi Simmons and Andrew Harrison.
More News
-
Shelvin Mack: Let go by Magic•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Fine season off bench•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Hands out 11 assists in loss•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Nears triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Dishes out six assists versus Nets•
-
Magic's Shelvin Mack: Leads bench with 12 points Saturday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...