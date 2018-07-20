Shelvin Mack: Working toward deal with Grizzlies

Mack and the Grizzlies are progressing toward a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but in all likelihood Mack will head north to Memphis after spending 2017-18 in Orlando. The 28-year-old averaged nearly 20 minutes per game in a lackluster Magic backcourt, and he shot 34.5 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game. In Memphis, Mack would likely slide into the No. 2 point guard role behind Mike Conley, but he'd face some competition from young players like Jevon Carter, Kobi Simmons and Andrew Harrison.