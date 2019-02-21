Shep Garner: Connects on six three pointers

Garner scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3Pt) in Wednesday's dominating win over the BayHawks. He also corralled three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the contest.

Garner scored all 18 of his points from behind the three-point line, and got extended run in the contest thanks to a 20-plus-point lead throughout most of the second half. Garner is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals (across 17.1 minutes) in 33 games with the Drive this season.