Shevon Thompson: 14 and 7 in win

Thompson tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 106-97 win over Canton.

The massive 7-0, 242-pound center from George Mason had a effective shooting night Saturday, knocking down 77.8 percent of his attempts. Thompson's high field goal percentage of 61.5 percent is due to his inability to shoot from outside the paint though, as he has not attempted a three-point shot yet this season. So far, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for Raptors 905.