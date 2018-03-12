Shevon Thompson: 14 and 7 in win
Thompson tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 106-97 win over Canton.
The massive 7-0, 242-pound center from George Mason had a effective shooting night Saturday, knocking down 77.8 percent of his attempts. Thompson's high field goal percentage of 61.5 percent is due to his inability to shoot from outside the paint though, as he has not attempted a three-point shot yet this season. So far, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for Raptors 905.
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...