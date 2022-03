Thompson had 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Squadron.

Thompson didn't record a double-double in this one, which is odd considering how productive he's been on the glass of late, but he delivered an efficient scoring performance. The big man is averaging 8.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season.