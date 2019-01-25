Shevon Thompson: Efficient performance off bench

Thompson compiled 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds and a blocked shot in the Herd's 118-109 win over Windy City on Wednesday.

Thompson made sure the Herd ran away with the game early thanks to highly efficient play off the bench. Picking up six of his 10 points in the first half, Thompson helped the Herd dominate the glass as well, picking up three offensive rebounds and finishing the first half with six total. After getting time off in the third quarter, Thompson made a brief reappearance in the fourth quarter, tallying four more points to cap off a solid night off the bench.