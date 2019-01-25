Shevon Thompson: Efficient performance off bench
Thompson compiled 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds and a blocked shot in the Herd's 118-109 win over Windy City on Wednesday.
Thompson made sure the Herd ran away with the game early thanks to highly efficient play off the bench. Picking up six of his 10 points in the first half, Thompson helped the Herd dominate the glass as well, picking up three offensive rebounds and finishing the first half with six total. After getting time off in the third quarter, Thompson made a brief reappearance in the fourth quarter, tallying four more points to cap off a solid night off the bench.
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....