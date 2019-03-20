Shevon Thompson: Posts another double-double

Thompson tallied 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in the loss Monday to Grand Rapids.

Thompson has gotten the starting minutes at center with Christian Wood released from the roster, but the Herd have seemingly went with a very balanced rotation which hasn't seen the big man top 35 minutes since the lineup decision. 14 double-doubles on the year is nothing to dismiss, particularly since seven of them have come in the last three weeks.