Shevon Thompson: Puts together double-double

Thompson posted 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals in the loss Wednesday to Raptors 905.

Despite only averaging 19.6 minutes per game, Thompson is nearly totaling a double-double throughout his 14 games with the Herd. It's tough to discern what the Herd will do with their rotation on a game-to-game basis, but given Thompson's success recently it seems likely he could take more minutes at center.