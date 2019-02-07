Shevon Thompson: Puts together double-double
Thompson posted 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals in the loss Wednesday to Raptors 905.
Despite only averaging 19.6 minutes per game, Thompson is nearly totaling a double-double throughout his 14 games with the Herd. It's tough to discern what the Herd will do with their rotation on a game-to-game basis, but given Thompson's success recently it seems likely he could take more minutes at center.
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...