Shizz Alston: Absent Tuesday

Alston (undisclosed) did not appear in Tuesday's loss to Capital City.

Alston did not dress for the team's Nov. 11 game for an undisclosed reason, and he was absent again Tuesday with Norvel Pelle and Doral Moore appearing for Delaware. Alston has yet to appear in any games this season, but his next chance to log minutes will come Thursday against College Park.

