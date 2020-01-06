Shizz Alston: Inefficient in starting role

Alston had four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Long Island.

Alston played in a season-high 27 minutes Saturday, but he only attempted three field goals, leading to a minimal impact on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old has played in 14 of the Blue Coats' games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 assists per game.