Shizz Alston: Limited role continues

Alston had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Alston's playing time has been inconsistent this season, which hasn't allowed him to develop much of a rhythm as he's recorded a double-digit point total just once this season. The 23-year-old is averaging only 4.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.