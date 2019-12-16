Shizz Alston: Makes minimal impact Saturday

Alston recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 13 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Alston has had limited usage this year, and Saturday's win was no different. The 23-year-old is averaging just 4.0 points and 2.4 assists per game this season.