Shizz Alston: Makes minimal impact Saturday
Alston recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 13 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Alston has had limited usage this year, and Saturday's win was no different. The 23-year-old is averaging just 4.0 points and 2.4 assists per game this season.
